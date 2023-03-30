Eduard Prince of Anhalt-Dessau in the star: “Charles had a huge trauma that Camilla resolved”

STERN

Hamburg (ots)

The German aristocrat Eduard Prince of Anhalt-Dessau, who has known the British king and his wife personally for decades, spoke to the stern Highlighted Camilla’s positive influence on her husband. “Charles had a huge trauma that Camilla resolved,” said Prince Eduard. “He used to not be able to handle it when someone spontaneously touched him, like when someone put their hand on his arm or even on his shoulder.” This sensitivity goes back to bullying experiences during his school days. “Since then he has been difficult in terms of physical contact. Even when he was alone in a group of people and was briefly touched, he panicked,” Prince Eduard continued. “But now he’s very relaxed, even when he’s around people and people touch him. That’s clearly Camilla’s merit.” In addition, she was the first to persuade the “workaholic” Charles to regularly take time for his closest family on Sundays. Prince Eduard remembers talking to him stern also of early encounters with today’s king consort in the 1970s. “She was a beautiful woman. She looked great in her skinny jeans.” English friends told him back then: “Hands off, it belongs to the Prince of Wales.”

Original content from: STERN, transmitted by news aktuell