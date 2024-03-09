Eduardo Antonio announces song on the way

Eduardo Antonio is willing to give something to talk about even with his music; after the success of “For the haters”is cooking up another song that apparently will be dedicated to those women who always have their eyes on him.

“Suffer envious. New theme on the way”El Divo de Cuba announced on his Instagram profile.

The announcement of this next song was made in his presentation this Friday at El Gallegazo: “I swept everyone (…) Sufre envidiosa is my new hashtag for the new song. I drive the heels, I wear the glitter, suffer envious”.

The Cuban singer dedicated this show to all the women in his day, and as expected he sang to everyone present his song “Mujer”, inspired by the Mexican actress Silvia Pinal.

This Sunday El Divo will have another presentation and the invitation is already made to meet his followers at his usual show at Tamalazo de Krome.