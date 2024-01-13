Edwin Arrieta’s family explodes against Daniel Sancho’s lawyers

The last press conference offered by Carmen Balfagn, Marcos Garca Montes and Ramn Chippirrs, Daniel Sancho’s lawyers, continues to cause people to talk. The words of the three lawyers have revived the controversy over the murder of Edwin Arrieta that took place last August in Thailand: Daniel never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta. He confessed that there was a fight and confessed that he had proceeded to dismember him. Nothing more.

According to Carmen Balfagn, the young chef would have been deceived by the Thai police who made the statements and would have committed a series of irregularities throughout the investigation. One thing is what Daniel said and another thing is what was transcribed. The police gained Daniel’s trust under a false deportation and they get what they get…he insists. For his part, Marcos García Montes even stated that Rodolfo Sancho’s son could be in Spain in three or four years.

Ms informacin Carolina Castro feels confident facing the trial in Thailand: There is some evidence that will change the story of the events.

Carmen Balfagn and Marcos Garca Montes said at a press conference that the actions of the Thai police have been full of irregularities.

Intolerant and unheard of

A speech that has made Edwin Arrieta’s family angry. Beatriz Uriarte, lawyer for the Colombians, considers the speech offered by the defense of the Spanish intolerant and unprecedented. The family is still surprised. We understand that they have to exercise the right of defense, but from there to say that the police have done everything wrong… This is probably the strategy, but I also understand that they are trying to do it now that the trial is approaching, he says in Mediaset.

Enlarge Daniel Sancho’s lawyers Carmen Balfagn and Marcos García Montes talk during a press conference about Daniel Sancho. Carlos Lujn Europa Press

They want to clean Daniel Sancho’s image to make everyone believe that what happened is an accident, he continues. Beatriz Uriarte insists that the Arrieta family goes hand in hand with the Prosecutor’s Office. This murder occurred premeditatedly, it is not a fortuitous accident, he adds.

Regarding the possibility that Silvia Bronchalo’s son would return to our country in the coming years, the lawyer states: What would have to happen to return to Spain is for him to be acquitted or to prove that it was an accident and, for this, there is a very short time until the trial.