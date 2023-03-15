Eintracht: Mega offer for Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt beckons a huge chunk of money for Randal Kolo Muani in the summer. As the ‘Bild’ reports, Manchester United is preparing an offer for a whopping 120 million euros for the 24-year-old centre-forward.

Before the season, Kolo Muani had moved from FC Nantes to Main on a free transfer. Since then, the Frenchman has really got going, collecting 30 points in 34 games and becoming a national team player and runner-up in the world championship.

Of course, Europe’s top clubs take note of the enormous development, goal danger and athleticism. United are also urgently looking for a classic nine. Paris St. Germain is also planning a change and is also one of the narrower circle of favorites.