El Arrebato tells how the Sevilla anthem was created: I wrote it in three hours

El Arrebato (September 1, 2069, Alcal de Guadara) He releases a new album and launches a tour of Spain and America (he says he will dare to ride on a plane). Receive AS in the middle of Gran Va. Smile, don’t stop smiling. He is happy with his new job, which he defines as very passionate and very romantic. He tells us that he was going to be a soccer player, but he cut him off from his life when his father died when he was 12 years old. And he tells us in detail how the creation of the Sevilla anthem was created: I thought Cesar Cadaval would do it.

-Why is it called Any Afternoon?

-I always wait to finish the album to give it the title, there is a song called that and I really like it because it summarizes a message that I wanted to give and that is that we are always postponing time, postponing afternoons, waiting for the perfect afternoon and A wonderful afternoon is any other. It’s not putting things off so much because life has to be lived…

-It’s a very Arrebato album.

-S. I’m very happy because my intention was for it to sound like that. It was updating sounds, without losing the essence and being more Rapture than ever as a thank you to all the people. I am here because I have always been myself. It’s foolish to try to change. I give my audience what they like

-And very romantic?

-I am romantic in the broad sense of the word: in my relationship, in love for my land, in friendship, for my mother.

Enlarge El Arrebato presents album and tour. The idea is to do 40 concerts in 2024.

DANI SANCHEZ DIARY AS

-15 concerts: you start in Madrid and end in Seville. Let’s all calculate!

-It is closing the circle. We will be adding concerts and our goal is to reach 40. I love all cities, but Madrid and Seville have been very important in my career. If you look on Spotify, where my albums are listened to the most is in Madrid and then in Seville. After Buenos Aires

-You have a tribute to Andaluca with a song by Romero San Juan

-It is the first time that I sing a version in my life, I wanted to bare my heart a little on this album and talk about my loves, the things that I love. Everything I do to Andaluca seems little to me and I remembered this song that I always perform at parties and birthdays. I have always admired Romero San Juan a lot, perhaps he is one of my references with songs like Pasa la vida, Sevilla has a special color, How powerful. I thought it was a tribute to him in a song that fills my heart.

-His last album was in 2019, full of collaborations by the way.

-We were celebrating 20 years and I wanted to invite my friends. We made an album that cut the pandemic in half and we released a special edition. And now to walk again.

-What song will you always sing at your concerts?

For me I will always carry Here you have me, it has a very beautiful message and is one of my favorites. And I have had moments when I was not happy to sing, Find a man who loves you.

Enlarge El Arrebato received AS in the middle of Gran Vía and told us how the Sevilla anthem was created back in 2003.

DANI SANCHEZ DiarioAS

-Oh really?

-It wasn’t for nothing, there comes a time when the artist becomes jealous of the song, I realized later. I have made more songs and you feel that people forget about what is new and stay stuck in that. Then you realize it’s not. It’s fortunate, but at the same time that virtue becomes overwhelming, but it’s over.

-And about leaving Spain?

-I’ve had very good offers for three years, but I have a phobia of flying and I have a terrible time. This year I have decided and I have said it in public, so I will do a therapy to take planes

I have a phobia of flying and I travel by car or train. But this year I have decided to jump to America and get to know New York The Rapture

-But you don’t take any

-I was a little scared and I faced it, but I had a couple of bad flights that left me KO and I’m not capable. I made the last flight to Tenerife and returned by boat. It happens to me in the elevator, if I can I take the stairs.

-Where are you going?

-Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Miami and the United States, the Hispanic part. I have more demand almost than here. I’m going to do it. I don’t know New York and I want to. I recently went to Prague by car. I know Europe, but I go by car or by train. I really want to go to New York.

-But it’s only eight hours

-Yes, but imagine eight hours without the elevator door opening.

-But it’s not the same. Let’s change the subject, what is your favorite song on this album?

-She continues to give love“ because I dedicate her to my mother. She gives me the pinch and I would like her to succeed because she talks about my mother.

-In 2005 you did the Sevilla anthem, how was that? Now everyone wants to make team anthems

-Well, I was a bit of a pioneer. It has become a ritual. I didn’t expect it, I thought it was going to be an anecdote. People think that they commissioned it for me, but no one commissioned it for me. I offered because it was opened as a contest for the Sevilla anthem. Can I tell you the story?

-Of course

-While in a shopping center, I have a friend in records who is very Sevillista and he tells me that Del Nido, Pepe Castro, Vizcano, who was the marketing director, were there. They are looking for a hymn for the centenary which is in two years, he told me. I’m talking to you about 2003, me in the middle of the vortex of Find a man who loves you. We had sold a million and a half records and it was in a good moment. And he tells me why don’t you make an anthem, you’re very Sevillista? And I told him, that is adjudicated before doing it. Don’t believe in those things. I thought: Cesar Cadaval will do that.

-Follow, follow…

-I get in the car and think about my father who was a great Sevilla fan and football fan. I had the hope that my son would become a soccer player and I was good at it. I have played very well. I was in the youth and youth teams of Sevilla, I played inside left and he told me I have to see you score a goal. I lost my father when I was 12 years old and when I was in the car it seemed like I had my father as a co-driver who told me: Make the Sevilla anthem, you are going to make it divine.

-What a signal!

-I swear I felt that way. She had the feeling that she would betray him if she didn’t do it. I got home, had dinner and told my wife: I’m going to the terrace, I’m going to pick up the guitar, I have some ideas. I remembered my father and the stories he told me and I started humming the hymn. I wrote it in three hours. I started at around 12 at night and finished at 3 in the morning. It was a source of inspiration. I called my older brother in the morning: Antonio, come I want to show you something. He listened to her and he told me: This is the milk, present it. I presented it, a year passed and in 2004 they told me that it had been unanimously accepted and, somehow, I thought of my father and where is he, I told him: Look what a great goal I just scored at the Sánchez Pizjun. He got his way.

I presented it and they responded to me a year later. It was accepted unanimously. I thought about my father: Look what a great goal I just scored at Sánchez Pizjun. The Rapture

-Did you expect that all of Spain would know the anthem because of you?

-There is a journalist who tells me that I am the apostle of Seville. They ask me for it in every city where I go. Even in Malaga, which is the most difficult thing in the world. I leave it for last, but they ask me first. It’s ugly for me to say it, but a very beautiful hymn came out. After 20 years it is still fresh, it has roots, it is what the people sing. Cristbal Soria told me when I was a delegate, someone from outside came and we had to explain to him what Sevilla was and how football is experienced and now they play the anthem and they already know it.

-And why did you leave football if you were good?

-Because the guitar turned me on. I started with her and went to the park when I was 14 years old. It made me melancholy to go to football without my father. He took me and I stopped going because it made me sad. In the park I sang with my friends, I was successful with the girls, I felt important. She was conquering music for me.

Enlarge El Arrebato confesses to us that his dream would be to fill the Sánchez Pizjun in one of his concerts. DANI SANCHEZ DIARY AS

-And you take refuge in Cdiz…

-My mother was from Zahara and I have my home there, my paradise

-Are you very superstitious?

-Yes, a little, you try to control what is not in your hands and you fall into superstition.

-When is a concert at the Sánchez Pizjun?

-I would love to give a concert there. Filling a football stadium is very complicated. I have that dream and I hope one day I can do it. It is for four privileged people. In this country Alejandro Sanz, Manuel Carrasco and who else does it?