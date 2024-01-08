El Ataje Editorial Award announces the award-winning authors

MIAMI.- The El Ataje publishing house, founded in 2020 with the objective of disseminating, promoting and recognizing the artistic values ​​of Cubans in exile that exalt culture outside the Island, announced the winners of the third edition of the El Ataje Editorial Award recognition.

The award celebrates the career of Cuban creators in three categories: poetry, narrative and theater, and awards the winners a plaque of recognition.

Likewise, when selecting the winners, the publisher takes into account the contribution of the honorees to the arts through their work and literary validity. The award is only granted to living figures, residents outside of Cuba and who maintain exile status.

So far, the El Ataje Editorial Award has recognized Orlando Rossardi, Magali Alabau, Zo Valds, Rolando Morelli, Matas Montes Huidobro and Rolando Moreno.

This year, the recognition ceremony will take place on January 19, 2023 at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Avenue, Miami, 33130, at 8:00 pm.

Winners of the 2023 edition

In that sense, the publishing house reports that Po E. Serrano, receives the Angel Square Poetry Award; Jos Abreu Felippe, the Carlos Victoria Award for Narrative; and Hctor Santiago, the Pepe Escarpanter Theater Award.

Pio E. Serrano was born in San Luis, Oriente, in 1941. He studied Cuban and Latin American Literature at the School of Letters, University of Havana. Between 1968 and 1969 he was a professor in the Department of Philosophy of the University of Havana.

Upon submitting your request to leave the Island, you remain for four years in the agricultural work camps intended for those who permanently leave the country. In 1974, he managed to travel to Madrid, where he remains to the present. In the Spanish capital he worked as a translator and interpreter, until Carlos Alberto Montaner offered him to direct Playor’s publications, a position he held until 1989.

In 1990 he founded Verbum Publishing House, and with Dr. Martha Frayde created the Cuban Committee for Human Rights. Later, he founded, together with Jess Daz and Felipe Lzaro, the magazine Encuentro de la Cultura Cubana in 1996. He was part of the Editorial Board of the Revista Hispano Cubana. He is the author of In own shadow (1978), Journey notebook (1981), Second travelogue (1987), Poetry collected (1988) y The book of demonswhose publication date has not yet been revealed.

Pio E. Serrano The Cuban writer and poet Pio E. Serrano. Courtesy/El Ataje Editorial Award

For his part, Jos Abreu Felippe, born in Havana in 1947, stands out as a poet, narrator and playwright. He was exiled in 1983 and resides in Miami.

He won the Gastn Baquero International Poetry Prize in 2000 with The weather outside and the 2012 Baco Prize for his entire dramatic work. In his prose the pentalogy stands out Forgetfulness and calm. In 2014 she published 121 readings, a selection of literary reviews, and in 2016, The time submitted, which brings together almost all of his poetry. Furthermore, among others, Yesterday’s path (2019), Dying in sections (2020), The green flies (2021), The memory of time (2022) y naked stories (2023).

The playwright Jos Abreu Felippe The playwright Jos Abreu Felippe. Courtesy/El Ataje Editorial Award

Hctor Santiago, born in Havana in 1944, is a director, playwright, actor, puppeteer, choreographer, dancer and painter, graduated from the Dramaturgy Seminar of the National Theater of Cuba.

He has lived in exile in New York since 1979. His works have been premiered in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Paraguay. He received the 1997 Golden Letters Award, for Life and passion of La Peregrina; the Chicano/Latino Contest Award, and the Dramatic Monlogue International Theater Award in Madrid, Spain. Likewise, he received the Alberto Gutirrez de la Solana International Theater Award.

In New York he participated in a group exhibition at the Jadeite Gallery and in a one-man show at the gallery of curator Gustavo Valdés in New Jersey.

He is the author of the novel The memory of water (2012), the works The crazy game of crazy women y The last flight of La Paloma (2020) and the book of stories Dying on an island and living in exile (2021).