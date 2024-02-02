El Chacal on Charly & Johayron: “They are blowing it up”

The Jackal He seems to be one of those artists who does not harbor resentments and knows how to recognize when his colleagues in music do well.

During an interview for the Destino Tolk program, the topic of young reggaeton duos that are closer at the moment came up and El Chacal stated: “Charly & Johayron are blowing it up”.

Fernan, one of the interviewers, brought up a topic that gave a lot of talk about a few months ago, and recalled that El Charly in one of his concerts said that El Chacal has not done anything for music.

El Chacal’s reaction, however, was very elegant and worthy of applause: “It’s their opinion, my opinion is that they are blowing it up”.

When they asked him if he found out about that comment at that time, the veteran reggaeton player said yes but did not pay much attention to it because other matters required his attention: “That day I didn’t have much time because I happened to be buying a property.”

However, what El Charly actually said in that presentation was that although El Chacal had been a reference for them, Right now I wasn’t any closer than Charly & Johayron.

The truth is that his words do They bothered the followers of El Chacal a lot and to all those who consider him one of the best artists of the urban genre that Cuba has produced.