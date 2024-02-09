El Chacal premieres “Si me dejas” and they block the video on his new YouTube channel

The Jackal premiered this Thursday night his new song “If you leave me”However, the video clip was on his new YouTube channel, Chacal Original, for a short time, since was blocked on this platform.

Several Cuban influencers have echoed the news and some like Cuba Urbano Noticias reflected that when trying to watch the audiovisual it appeared that “the video is no longer available due to a copyright infringement claim made by ONErpm.”

In his new Facebook profile El Chacal had invited all his fans, just the day of his birthday, to enjoy the premiere, a very special title for February 14. In his video, in addition to giving away a fragment of the song, He thanked his entire audience for their support..

This new action against the reggaeton singer comes after he made public details about the lawsuit that has been filed against the company Estilus Entertainment for breach of contract.

In recent interviews El Chacal said that in the last seven years He has not received royalty payments for his music and he has no control over his social networks or his YouTube channel, so he has had to create alternative profiles.

Although the song was blocked from his channel, others have taken it upon themselves to upload it so that their fans can enjoy this new song in which for the first time ventures into the regional Mexican genre.