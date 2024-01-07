El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White sweep the networks

“To get to this level you have to be born again,” goes the chorus of the new song of the Cuban urban genre that is sweeping social networks.

Just three days after El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White will encourage you to learn the steps to dance to the song they were about to release, there are already hundreds of videos of users who have surrendered to the catchy melody.

Alone or as a couple, regardless of sex or age, the followers of the Cuban reggaeton artists have not been slow to upload their videos to the networks copying the steps of the choreography or simply dancing to the rhythm of the song titled “You have to be born again“.

On YouTube, where the song landed just 15 hours ago, there are already more than 37 thousand views accumulated on the El Chulo channel.

On his networks, Abel Díaz Rodríguez – real name of El Chulo – has begun to share some of the videos that his fans are uploading to virtual platforms.

“The street catches a candle”, “Pegao”; “Hey, but you guys are releasing weekly topics, they’re on fire”; “The toughest got together, this is going to be a pain”; “I had been on the street for a while without a topic like that”; “We start 2024 with very good music,” reads among the reactions that the group is provoking.