El Indio Solari: “Artists should not be militants because they make a pamphlet out of their work”

A month after the announcement of his retirement from music, Carlos Alberto Solari reappeared explaining that he comes “from a Peronist family”, but remarked that “artists should not be militants” in recent statements and called on young people to get more involved in politics.

“Here I am, I am the Indian,” he said in the first place. Thus, in an audio message sent to the Nobleza Hormiga podcast, the “Indio” added that “I think young people have to participate more and more in democracydespite everything we are experiencing. Artists should not be militants, because they end up making pamphlets out of their work. I come from a Peronist family, but I was never a militant.”

Likewise, the acclaimed musician stressed that “you have to fight from the moment you get up until you fall asleep”, and maintained that “I do not understand the political thread, or vice versa, I understand it too much and it is hard for me to believe that this way of resolving our lives can give good results.”

“I think there are other ways to participate in democracy to make democracy strong that has to do with culture, with the way in which one sees the revolution,” he added later.

Along these lines, he explained then that “it is through literature, art, through any manifestation that brings us closer emotionally and said with virtue, so that one has a soul to fight against the enemies of social justice and all those forms of subjugation that there is against the peoples in general”.

In addition, Solari addressed the youth directly and left a strong message for the next generations. “I would call them to be attentive, to educate themselves, that they learn to see how the phenomena are, that they do not get carried away by the power of the hegemonic media. That this is true, there is a group of power that can put a stick in the wheel of anyone, but I do not want dark. Everyone has to do what they feel but from a place of honesty and virtue,” he remarked.

In this way, the “Indian” reflected that “each one, from the place they create, must strengthen the causes that think about those who have nothing, go hungry and all the things to which we must be sensitive.”