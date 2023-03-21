‘El Menchito’ plans to plead guilty in the US

Washington DC, United States.- Rubén Oseguera González, “El Menchito”, will plead guilty next month, according to court notices.

Judicial records reviewed by Grupo REFORMA indicate that the son of the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has a guilty plea hearing scheduled for April 12 in a federal court in Washington.

“El Menchito” was delivered at the beginning of 2020 to the American justice system. The Mexican-American kingpin is charged with two criminal charges, including drug trafficking.

The trial against “El Menchito” was scheduled to begin on May 2 with the selection of the jury.

Rubén was arrested on June 23, 2015 and has been involved in the importation and distribution of drugs to the United States since 2011.