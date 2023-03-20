El Paso offers work in its water parks

Step.- The City of El Paso Departments of Human Resources and Parks and Recreation will host a hiring fair from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, March 25 at Beast Urban Park/Eastside Natatorium, 113501 Jason Crandall, and Westside Natatorium , 650 Wallenberg Dr.

“We have a number of positions available, including full-time, part-time and seasonal,” said Ben Fyffe, CEO of Recreation and Cultural Affairs. “We encourage anyone interested to visit us, ask questions, apply and interview.”

Parks and Recreation is hiring for positions across the department, including Lifeguard, Chief Lifeguard, Pool Manager, Recreation Leader, Sports Site Specialist, Youth Activities Specialist and more. Interested participants may apply and be interviewed on the spot.

The City of El Paso offers several benefits including competitive pay rates, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, free tuition reimbursement, and more.

Lifeguard Prerequisites

Applicants for lifeguard, chief lifeguard, or pool manager positions who do not have a lifeguard certification must bring their bathing suit and be ready to pre-test as a lifeguard. If they pass the pre-test, the job application will be accepted and the applicant will be placed in a lifeguard certification class in the following weeks.

For the pre-test of lifeguard candidates, people are required to:

Swim 300 yards, continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing.

Step on the water for 2 minutes, using only the strength of the legs.

Complete a timed event in 1 minute and 40 seconds

Certified candidates must bring their certifications.

For more information, call (915) 212-1298 or (915) 212-1252. To view all City of El Paso job openings, click on “Careers” at www.ElPasoTexas.gov.

For more information on the Department of Parks and Recreation, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Parks.