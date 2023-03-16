El Pincha defeated Lobo 1-0 on the hour and kept the Reserve classic

Estudiantes defeated Gimnasia 1-0 in the Reserve classic in the City Bell country, in a duel corresponding to the eighth date of the Projection Tournament. The only goal of the match was scored by Martiniano Moreno penalty 50 minutes into the second half.

The match was highly contested in the middle of the field and both teams shared possession of the ball during the first 45 minutes. However, Pincha had the best situations to open the scoring thanks to Augustine Palavecino.

GOOOOOOOOOLLLLL AND FINAAAAAAAALLLLLL!! In the last play of the game they lowered it to Martiniano Moreno and he took charge of the penalty kick to take a just victory. Victory in the backup!

Martiniano Moreno -p-

El Lobo, meanwhile, had a concrete chance after Pablo Alvarezwas left alone after a bad start Fabricio Iacovich after a center Leandro Mammoth that the striker could not connect clearly.

The second half marked the trend of the first, with a very intense and back and forth match, where both Gimnasia and Estudiantes went in search of victory with a lot of prominence from master goalkeepers: Iacovich and Nahuel Manganelli. In the last play of the game, the Lobo youth defender brought Moreno down and the attacker took charge of the execution of the penalty, unleashing the puncture euphoria in City Bell’s Country.

FORMATIONS

STUDENTS (1): Fabricius Iacovich; Stephen Orbe, Juan Cruz Vazquez, Franco Ojeda and Nicholas Fernandez; Kevin Pavia, Julian Ascacibar, Nehuen Benedetti and John Paul Arango; Martiniano Moreno and Augustine Palavecino. DT: Paul Quatrocchi.

GYMNASTICS (0): Nahuel Manganelli; Fabricio Corbalan, Valentin Peñalva, Facundo Sanchez and Jorge Cabello; Lautaro Alvarez, Martiniano Irribarria and Leandro Mammoth; Matthew Cardozo, Pablo Alvarez and Zago Zegarra. DT: Luke Wolves.