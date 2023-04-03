Elden Ring: A brave little streamer defeats three bosses with just one finger

What have you ever done with just one finger? Fished nut nougat cream out of a jar or scrolled through social media for an hour? But a single finger can do so much more than that. For example, kill the first three bosses in Elden Ring, as a skilled streamer proves.

One finger to rule them all



MissMikkaa is the name of the streamer who only needs one finger to bring down the first three bosses of the Elden Ring. After taking a hiatus from the Elden Ring due to Resident Evil 4, the streamer was back a few days ago and started her one-finger run.

With just an index finger on the controller and the weapon that looks like a big finger, she defeats three bosses in a single session. Here you can see how the streamer performs the nimble finger miracle.

Introducing… THE ONE FINGER FUN! I just started trying to beat Elden ring with only one finger on the controller. Today was a strong start with already 3 main bosses down! Super hyped for this one. pic.twitter.com/lmwUGhRgCe — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) March 29, 2023

“Here it comes… THE ONE FINGER RUN! I just started beating the Elden Ring with just one finger on the controller. Today was a strong start with already 3 main bosses defeated,” wrote MissMikkaa on Twitter.

She doesn’t attack with R1. As the streamer explains, she changed the button commands before starting the one-finger run.

What else does the streamer do? In what is arguably her most impressive run, she manages to complete two Elden Ring games at the same time. One with a controller while she completed the other with a dance mat.