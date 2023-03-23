Elden Ring is finally getting ray tracing support for PC, Xbox Series and PS5

Update 1.09 brings a long-awaited feature to Elden Ring. Now you can turn on ray tracing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series when traversing the Between Lands.

Elden Ring is even more beautiful?

The feature was promised to players over a year ago, in February 2022. In the youngest patch notes Bandai Namco now writes that ray tracing support is finally here.

“Ray tracing support has been added for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC versions.”

You can activate ray tracing in the settings menu. On the PS5 and Xbox Series X, go to the game options and find the “Raytracing” tab. On the PC, look for the Raytracing quality item in the graphics settings.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



More on Elden Ring:

The biggest challenge in Elden Ring? Streamer plays round in which every opponent is Malenia

Elden Ring: Malenia has the most players on his conscience – statistics for the 1st birthday

Elden Ring: First DLC announced – What is known about Shadow of the Erdtree so far

On the PC, with ray tracing, the specifications also increase

“Please note that performance – such as frame rate and resolution – may be affected when playing games with ray tracing enabled,” adds Bandai Namco, also directly listing the technical specifications for using ray tracing.

minimum

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

RAM: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12GB

Recommended graphics setting: 1080p – Low quality – Low Ray Tracing

Recommended