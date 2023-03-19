Elden Ring: streamer batte Malenia using solo i commandi vocali!

In the February quest of this year, the streamer Larxa calamitated the attention of the enthusiasts of video games Souls to be able to win the final Elden Ring alone with the vocal command. Ebbene, the content creator has perfected her technique to the point of serving as her only voice per batter Malenia!

Nel corso di una diretta su Twitch apositamente realizzata por raccogliere la sfida lanciatagli dai suoi follower, la streamer has fatto appello a tutta la sua esperienza per avere la meglio su uno dei mostri più infami e cattivi dell’Interregno di Elden Ring.

The registration of the battaglia against Malenia bears witness to the incredible bravery of Larxa in serving this particular technique for ‘Command’ your own Senzaluce without the help of the controller, mouse or tray.

For the sake of this print, the streamer has codified all a series of parole chiave da I will pronounce to impart ordini vocali to Senzaluce himself e riuscire, così facendo, a fargli eseguire le azioni richieste per muoversi nell’Interregno, combattere contro i nemici e accedere a menu ed equipaggiamenti.

Take a look at the video of the new computer printout of Larxa and fateci sapere with a comment that you don’t think about the riguardo. Do you know who is willing to complete Elden Ring without mai camminare?