Elections put pressure on Biden with crisis at the border

It’s been three years and a lot has changed since then. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has recorded more than 8,000,000 immigrant encounters on the southern border since Biden arrived at the White House, an unprecedented number that has generated a crisis in the border that already affects large cities and has become a heavy burden for Americans.

Biden, who is increasingly trying to adopt the tone of former President Donald Trump, is pressuring Congress to impose asylum restrictions that would have been unthinkable when he took office. He does so under pressure not only from Republicans but also Democrats, including elected officials in cities thousands of miles from the border who are feeling the effects of “asylum seekers” arriving in the United States in record numbers.

With the 2024 presidential campaign shaping up to be a likely rematch between Biden and Trump, immigration has come to the fore as one of the president’s biggest potential legal liabilities. Biden, who seeks to neutralize it, has already accepted a broad bipartisan measure that is still being negotiated in the Senate and that would expand his authority to impose new limits strict border crossings.

Migrants at the border/AFP Thousands of migrants arrive at the southern border daily, fleeing poverty and repression. AFP

“If that bill were signed into law today, I would close the border right now and fix it quickly,” Biden said last weekend.

But the future of the bill is uncertain, and Trump has spoken out against it, but Biden’s Democratic allies are impatient waiting for the president to act on the border crisis in which he showed indifference for three years.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a liberal Democrat, recently asked the president to call up the National Guard, and when he declined, she did so herself at the state’s expense.

“All Arizonans should know that we are taking important and meaningful steps for their safety, even when the federal government refuses to do so,” Hobbs said in his State Report address in January.

Spending billions, burden on taxpayers

The influx of thousands of undocumented immigrants into cities like New York, Chicago and Denver is putting pressure on the budgets of those cities, which also face difficulties housing immigrants who do not have housing or authorization to work. Images of migrants with nowhere to go camping in public places have dominated local news broadcasts.

Nine Democratic governors from across the country sent a letter last week to Biden and congressional leaders calling for action from Washington “to resolve what has become a humanitarian crisis.”

States and cities are spending billions of dollars to respond, but are overwhelmed by record pace of newcomers, wrote the governors of Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and New Mexico.

They asked for money to respond to their immediate needs and a commitment to work to modernize immigration laws.

“It is clear that our national immigration system is outdated and unprepared to respond to this unprecedented global migration,” the governors wrote.

Migrants sleeping on the streets New York -AFP Migrants sleeping on the streets of New York City due to the lack of shelters. AFP

“We can no longer handle the crisis”

“It has been a message that has resonated not only among Republicans or Democrats, but throughout the country, because now even those liberal cities, those blue cities, those blue mayors, they say: ‘we can no longer handle the crisis and give us help ”said Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016. “It’s a fundamental shift in thinking on the issue over the last eight years.”

Trump lamented over the weekend that his border message didn’t resonate when he ran for re-election in 2020. He said it was because he had done such a good job controlling the border that he “took it out of the game,” although at the time voters They were mainly focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and this had harmed job prospects for immigrants.

“We literally couldn’t express it in a speech,” Trump said at a campaign rally Saturday in Las Vegas. “No one wanted to hear about the border. We didn’t have any border problems. But now we can talk about the border because it has never been worse than now.”

The wall

By the end of the Trump administration, the United States had completed more than 450 miles (720 kilometers) of construction of a new wall along the 2,000-mile (3,145-kilometer) border. Much of the construction was done in areas where there was already some type of barrier.

An immigration deal in Congress that had been in the works for weeks could be discussed next week in Congress.

White House spokesman Angelo Fernández Hernández said House Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson are blocking Biden’s efforts to improve border security, something Republicans have demanded of the Biden administration.

“It is time for Speaker Johnson and the House Republican Party to join President Biden and work across party lines for the benefit of the majority of the American people who support the president’s approach.” Biden,” Fernández Hernández said in a statement in a turn to the Democratic administration’s immigration policy.

Frustration among voters has increased due to the crisis generated by the unprecedented wave of migration.

Wayne Bowens, a 72-year-old retired real estate agent from Scottsdale, Arizona, said he is disgusted by the recent border actions by both Biden and Trump. Biden is only changing his position because he is worried about losing, he explained, and Trump hopes to block the deal in the Senate to help him win.

“Ukraine, Israel. People are dying. And yet other people are thinking, ‘How many votes can I get if I play this right?'” added Bowens, a Republican who doesn’t like either of the two major candidates but who will probably vote for Trump unless a third viable candidate emerges. “The world has become very disgusting.”

Immigration, an issue that worries Americans

Immigration remains one of voters’ top concerns heading into the 2024 election. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research earlier this month found that those expressing concerns about immigration rose to 35% compared to 27% from last year. A majority of Republicans, 55%, say the government should focus on immigration in 2024, while 22% of Democrats listed immigration as a priority. That represents an increase from 45% and 14%, respectively, in December 2022.

Arrests for illegal border crossings with Mexico reached an all-time high in December since monthly figures have been made public.

Thousands keep coming in

The Border Patrol counted more than 371 thousand encounters of migrants at the border in December, which means an average of 12 thousand per day.

Migrant encounters In December, the Border Patrol reports more than 371,000 encounters with migrants, an unprecedented number. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

The situation at the border makes Biden vulnerable to two groups of voters he needs to win over: Latinos and college-educated white Republican women, said Mike Madrid, a California-based Republican strategist who has worked to defeat Trump and wrote a book about Latino voters scheduled to go on sale this summer.

Biden has no choice but to adopt stricter border security and restrict asylum, although that will anger progressives in his base, Madrid said.

“That is their biggest problem,” Madrid said. “And it’s also his biggest opportunity, because I think if he can put Republicans on the defensive, he’ll be in a very dominant position to win re-election.”

