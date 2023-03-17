Elections: who are the figures of the ruling party and the opposition that are risking their seats in Congress?

In the presidential election this year will define the new conformation of the Congresswhere in addition to coming into play the parliamentary support that the next Government will also have the actors will change and, between political figures who set the pace today and conduct the strategies within the palace, there are several who risk their continuity.

From maximum kirchner in Front of Everyone until Mario Negri in the UCR or Christian Ritondo in the PRO, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate there are political leaders and block presidents who will see expire their terms this year. Some seek a place on the lists of their respective political spaces to renew their bench and others aspire to move to an executive position.

In any case, the change of names may imply a modification of style and forms in each parliamentary bloc that will influence the next government term almost as much as the number of seats: half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate will be renewed.

Among the 24 districts they will choose in October 130 national deputies of the 257 that make up the Lower House while 8 provinces (Buenos Aires, Jujuy, Formosa, La Rioja, Misiones, San Juan, San Luis and Santa Cruz) and 24 senators of the 72 that make up the plenary session of the Senate.

Elections: does Máximo Kirchner say goodbye to the Chamber of Deputies?

He Frente de Todos puts into play 68 of the 118 seats it has in the Chamber of Deputies, including that of Máximo Kirchner. The son of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, leader of La Cámpora and president of the Buenos Aires PJ joined in 2019 and is one of the figures that with his presence or absence generates political effects.

Kirchner was elected head of the Frente de Todos bloc when he became a deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, but he abandoned that position in protest of the agreement that the president Alberto Fernandez signed with the IMF, which marked the beginning of the internal open-air between Kirchnerism and the head of state.

Máximo Kirchner will have to define if he is going for the renewal of his mandate as national deputy

In addition, he promoted the call “Tax on large fortunes” and in 2021, at the time of the debate on the National Budget for the following year, he delivered a speech that led the enraged opposition to withdraw from the venue. The session fell, the Government was left without that key law and there was no shortage of those who held the leader of La Cámpora responsible for it.

His re-election or not as a national deputy is tied to the position that Cristina Kirchner takes in the face of the electoral assembly of the Frente de Todos, including her decision on her own candidacy, and the ups and downs of the internal party with the President.

Who are the figures of the ruling party that risk their bench in Deputies?

Its continuity is also at stake Cecilia Moreaupresident of the Chamber of Deputies since 2022 and a leader close to the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawho expressly requested that she be his replacement in office when he became Executive.

Moreau tried to give continuity to Massa’s style with the search for agreements to deal with specific projects in the midst of a scenario of parity between the Frente de Todos and Juntos por el Cambio, but the political wrestling could more and last year, in a strong fight between both spaces, the opposition refused to endorse his continuity in office, which had to be extended.

Another important member of the pro-government troop that could leave Deputies if he does not appear on the list of candidates is Rodolfo Tailhade, President of the Justice Commission. Tailhade is one of the Bishops of Kirchnerism in the fight against the Judiciary and in the diatribes against the alleged collusion between the macrismo and the judges. His past not so far from him in the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) made him one of the most questioned by the opposition.

The terms of representatives Itaí Hagman, Federico Fagioli and Juan Carlos Alderete also expire, referents of social movements. This sector, which became a key player in politics in recent yearswas the one who installed through his legislators the discussion on a law of Universal Basic Salary that finally did not materialize.

In the October elections, 130 seats in the Chamber of Deputies will be renewed

The opposition also puts weighty names in Deputies at stake

The alliance Together for Change risks 55 of its 116 seats in the Chamber of Deputies: the PRO is the one that puts the most places at stake, with 24; It is followed by the UCR with 17 seats to be renewed; then the Civic Coalition with 7; Radical Evolution with 4; Federal meeting with 2 and the Production and Work block with 1.

Among them is Mario Negrihead of the UCR block that has played a central role within Congress for the opposition coalition since its creation in 2015. In addition to being one of the closing speakers in each debate, he is the main person in charge of the coordination with the PRO and he gets fully into the hottest discussions with the ruling party.

Negri aspires to be reelected as national deputy for Córdoba and tries to play referee in the pulse for the governor’s candidacy that free Luis Juez, close to the PRO, and Rodrigo de Loredo, of the Radical Evolution sector, so that there is an agreement that allows the opposition to go with single list, according to sources from the radicalism indicated to iProfessional.

Like the radical, the head of the PRO block, Christian Ritondoalso concludes his mandate although unlike him he does not seek re-election but rather launches into the race for the Buenos Aires governorship. In that company he has support of former president Mauricio Macri to face Diego Santilli, the chosen one of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in the PASO, although he has a good dialogue with all the national referents of the PRO due to his role in Congress.

the mendoza Omar de Marchi, first vice president of the lower house, his continuity is also at stake. Close to Larreta, he aims to be a candidate for governor of Mendoza in a fight with the radical Alfredo Cornejo and under a threat of breaking the opposition front.

Deputy Emiliano Yacobittileader of Buenos Aires radicalism and political partner of Martín Lousteau, is also facing the end of his mandate along with Federico Angelinipoint of Patricia Bullrich and vice president of the PRO at the national and Silvia Lospennatofundamental piece of the yellow party in the technical questions of the legislative task.

Negri and Ritondo, key pieces of the opposition: one seeks re-election and the other, to go to the Province

Historical senators and key leaders: who could leave the Upper House?

The Senate renews a third of its 72 seats. The mandate there lasts six years and for that reason in each electoral turn 24 senators are elected from among eight provinces.

After the rupture of four senators with the interblock, the Frente de Todos puts 10 seats out of the 31 it has at stake. One is the one occupied since 2001 by the current president of the bench, jose mayans. The historic senator from Formosa returned to the Senate a short time ago after being hospitalized for an intestinal ailment.

A trusted man of the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfran, Mayans is a key piece of Peronism in the Senate for his career in the palace and one of the sharpest swords in the discussions with Together for Change on the country’s external indebtedness.

Along with him, the Buenos Aires native could also leave the Senate Juliana di Tullio. Kirchnerist through and through, she is one of the Vice President’s Gunners in the Upper House, where he entered as a substitute in 2022 to complete the term that Cristina Kirchner began in 2017.

In the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, the mandates of two other central actors expire: that of Formoseño Luis Naidenoffhead of the UCR bench and one of the main coordinators of the opposition space, and that of his PRO counterpart, Humberto Schiavonia trusted man of former President Mauricio Macri.

The allies that the Frente de Todos could lose

On the other hand, in the Senate The mandates of Clara Vega from La Rioja and the missionary Magdalena Solari Quintana expire. Both have their own monobloc but share the fact that they have been fundamental allies so that the Frente de Todos could have a quorum in the Senate after the defeat it suffered in the 2021 legislatures.

In the Senate, the ruling party risks 10 seats and Peronism seeks not to be further from the quorum

The split suffered by the pro-government bench weeks ago moved it a little further away from that possibility, even with the support of these senators and another fundamental ally, Alberto Weretilneck from Rio Negro.

In that division, the puntana left the official interblock Maria Eugenia Catalfamoa senator who answers to the governor of San Luis, Alberto Rodríguez Saá, and who this year is also putting his continuity in the Upper House at stake.