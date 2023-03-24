Electric cars: German manufacturers are still making progress with exports



The German car manufacturers then manage to arrive on the world market with their electric cars. Exports increased significantly last year and were ultimately responsible for an increase in the export of new vehicles.





Around 500,000 electric vehicles worth 24.2 billion euros were exported by German companies in 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office. That was almost two thirds – 65.2 percent more – than in the previous year. At that time, around 300,000 electric cars worth 12.6 billion euros were exported, which also shows that German suppliers are able to get rid of more expensive cars abroad.

Great Britain has the largest share in the purchase of German electric cars. After all, 14 percent of all export Stromer produced in Germany are sold there. But the USA is also an important sales market with 13.1 percent. However, since demand was also increasing in this country, the import figures also climbed by 22.2 percent to 358,000 electric cars. However, a clear export surplus remains here.

Strong plus for new registrations

The German automotive industry continues to sell significantly more vehicles with internal combustion engines abroad – but the lead is dwindling rapidly. Last year, 1.48 million petrol and diesel engines were exported. However, the number is stagnating here – it is 0.3 percent less than in the previous year.

The German car industry is currently still selling most combustion engines to China, where the target country has a market share of 14 percent. Statistics recently showed that German manufacturers are finding it particularly difficult to get rid of their electric vehicles in the country because the domestic competition is simply too strong.

In Germany, the electronics sector continues to grow despite some changes. The number of new registrations climbed last year by 32.2 percent to 471,000. Within five years since 2017, the proportion has climbed from 0.7 to 17.7 percent.

