Electric cars: Pre-heaters for the battery under test



The problem is well-known and yet often unsolved: When it is cold, the usable energy content of the batteries in electric cars drops temporarily, while at the same time the power requirement increases due to the heating. In contrast to the combustion engine, there is hardly any waste heat in the electric drive train that could be used for this purpose. The industry is aware of this and installs complex heating and cooling systems in expensive electric cars. There is no budget for this in less expensive models. With the Ice-Breaker, the Hotmind company from Altwarmbüchen in Lower Saxony is developing a device that can preheat batteries externally. We were able to try it out before its official launch.

Half an hour of preconditioning is enough

The principle is very simple: The Ice-Breaker is placed under the parked car and connected to a 230-volt socket. If the battery has not cooled down over several frosty days, half an hour before the start of the journey is usually sufficient to warm up the battery. The aim is not to bring the energy storage device to its ideal working temperature. The Ice-Breaker cannot deliver the temperatures required for this, which is not the aim either: “We are concerned with reducing the temperature peaks. The Ice-Breaker is intended to reduce the high wear and tear on the battery in the event of frost,” it says when asked.

Always there: timer, WiFi and app

The equipment corresponds to the comfort that can be expected today: Hotmind not only thought of an integrated timer, but also an integration into the WLAN, with which it can then download updates. Control via an app should also be possible. However, that is not finished yet. However, two functions that have already been implemented seem more interesting anyway. Hotmind has vehicle profiles for popular electric cars, including the Stellantis models with electric drive. The Ice-Breaker adapts its heating behavior to the respective car. There is also the option of controlling the preheating temperature within certain limits.



Common vehicles are already stored in the menu. Five memory locations can be equipped with individual profiles. The Ice-Breaker adapts the heating curve to the vehicle.

Profiles for electric cars – and plug-in hybrids

Freezing cold nights at the end of March gave us the chance to put the device to the test. The candidates were an Opel Corsa-e from the editors’ private fleet and an Astra GSe with a plug-in hybrid drive, which we were just testing. The Corsa is already stored in the Ice-Breaker database, but not the Astra. Cars like him can create their own profile in just a few steps. If you like, you can also make this hotmind available. Five memory slots for your own profiles are provided in the device, others should be able to be stored in the app.

utility and power consumption

In the test, the device has proven itself. The indicated range increased in both cars after a night at -2 °C. In the Corsa, an increase of 23 km was indicated, in the Astra it was at least 6 km more according to the on-board computer. This must be set in relation to the power consumption required for this. The ice breaker loads the socket with a maximum of 2.3 kW, i.e. 10 A. This maximum output was apparently almost completely exhausted in both cars. We measured a power consumption of almost 0.9 kWh for the Astra within 28 minutes, and 1.2 kWh for the Corsa after 35 minutes. After use, the Ice-Breaker was hot, but was easy to touch.





Warming up the Corsa-e battery costs around 1.2 kWh of electricity. (Image: Franz)

We would strongly recommend removing the device from under the car before setting off, as the ground clearance is sometimes not as high everywhere as under the battery. In general, the height of the device – at least 13.5 cm – is a point of criticism. Hotmind should still work on this. It would be in your own interest to also be able to appeal to drivers of high-priced e-sports cars. But maybe such customers will soon get their very own, lower Nobel version. The manufacturer was a little tight-lipped about this.

Start and price still unknown

There is still neither an exact date for the start of the sale nor a price. Hotmind only wants to bring the Ice-Breaker onto the market with a finished app. The company expects to start in the third quarter of 2023. The Ice-Breaker will not be cheap. Hotmind could only be elicited a rough trend in advance: it would rather not be less than 400 euros, they said.



(mfz)


