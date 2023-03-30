Electronic Arts lays off 6% of its workforce as part of a restructuring

Despite its good momentum in terms of video game productions, the giant Electronic Arts has not escaped difficult decision-making, as we can see today with the announcement of a restructuring involving a hundred layoffs within the group.

The goal ? Optimize the real estate portfolio and redirect efforts towards growth opportunities

These are in fact the reasons given by CEO Andrew Wilson who does not hesitate to affirm that the publisher “is in a position of strength”. Wilson announced that this structuring is part of a better optimization of the group’s real estate portfolio and a better focus on growth opportunities.

While EA’s latest annual report indicated that it employed 12,900 people worldwide at the end of March 2022, the new wave of 6% layoffs would therefore imply more or less 775 positions. Wilson did not fail to address the staff by recalling the stakes of EA and their desire to create community games and “interactive stories with great success”. Here is what Andrew Wilson said in particular:

“As we strive to better focus our portfolio, we are dropping projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint and restructuring some of our teams. This is the hardest part, and we go through the process with the utmost care and respect. Whenever possible, we offer our colleagues opportunities to transition to other projects. When that’s not possible, we provide severance packages and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services.”

Workforce reductions have already begun as 200 quality assurance employees in charge of Apex Legends were reportedly laid off in February from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. EA will continue to announce the news to its employees by April 1, the start of the next fiscal year. The group also today filed a Form 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Indeed, the group will have to bear costs of 170 to 200 million dollars following the restructuring plan which will last until the end of September.

After Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, Electronic Arts is now joining the long list of tech behemoths that have announced major restructuring plans in recent months.