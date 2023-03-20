Elegance and a dream park: what Yanina Latorre’s house is like in a private neighborhood

On each occasion, Yanina Latorre it’s news. Because of his particular style, his spicy information that always manages to reach the podium of the portals and also because of the elegance with which he knew how to decorate each of his residences.

In addition to an apartment that they have in Belgrano in which the panelist usually ends up when she has to spend a long time in the Capital, she also owns a residence in a private neighborhood in the north zone. Yanina Latorre appealed to his particular taste for decoration.

The decoration details maintain the classic black and white in the colors.

in this mansion, Yanina Latorre She shares her days with her husband, Diego, and with her children, Dieguito and Lola. With a successful distribution of spaces on two floors, it is located in Pilar and has a majestic park.

For the interior of the property, the popular “little angel” He chose a minimalist and elegant imprint, where tasteful details and avant-garde and design ornaments abound. As far as colors are concerned, he opted for neutrals that provide great luminosity.

The bedroom is sober and the place for posts.

On the upper floor are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is decorated in pastel tones and is of such magnitude that it has its own living room. How could it be otherwise, it has a special corner for your makeup with a mirror and ring light.

From this room, in addition to having a large dressing room for each one and an en-suite bathroom, you have a privileged view of the park. On the balcony overlooking the garden, he usually enjoys a healthy breakfast.

In the kitchen, Yanina has the best utensils.

outdoor spaces

Among the vedettes of the house of Yanina LatorreWithout a doubt, the park is one of the most important. There it has old trees, which provide shade and provide a majestic frame of nature.

The gallery has comfortable armchairs and a table.

Also in the house they have a luxurious and spacious swimming pool, as well as a special corner where they have a table, a space for the grill and a plow disk for those moments when the family gathers. Diego is in charge of preparing the food.