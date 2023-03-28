“Elementary”: a new trailer for the next Pixar

The new feature film from Pixar, scheduled for June 16, 2023, follows the adventures of Flam and Flack in Element City, a world where the elements (fire, water, earth, air) live in perfect harmony.

After a first preview in November, the animation studio Pixar unveiled this Tuesday a new trailer for its next film, Elementarywhich is scheduled for release on June 21, 2023.

Directed by Peter Sohn (Arlo’s Journey), this new feature film takes place in Element City, a world where the elements – fire, water, earth, air – live in perfect harmony. The teaser introduces Flam, an intrepid and quick-witted young woman with a strong character, and Flack, a sentimental and fun boy, rather a follower at heart, who meet by chance.

Very different and doomed, by the standards set in their world, not to mix because they are not of the same element, Flam and Flack will however befriend each other and discover that they have more in common than what they think.

“A big challenge”

Asked by Le Figaro last November, the director of the project, Peter Sohn, announced a very surprising film: “I can tell you that this film was a big challenge. Rarely Pixar has produced a film based on a story of love. It’s a film that thinks outside the box, that takes Pixar out of its comfort zone.”

And to conclude: “We tried to understand why people fall in love, what are the reasons that give rise to this feeling so fragile, and we wondered how to try to understand the deep truth…”

If the French voices of Flam and Flack have not yet been revealed, in the original version the two heroes of Elementary will be interpreted by Leah Lewis (Flam) and Mamoudou Athie (Flack).