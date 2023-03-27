Elisabeth Borne says she wants to no longer use 49.3 outside of budgetary texts

“The method I set for the future is: no 49.3 outside of the financial texts”said Elisabeth Borne on Sunday evening March 26, in an interview with AFP. “Since the beginning of the legislature, 11 bills have been definitively adopted and 12 bills. There was recourse to 49.3 on three texts only” which are the budgetary texts for 2023, of which the pension reform is a part, recalled the Prime Minister.

Pensions: Borne is looking for a way out of the crisis, Berger calls for a strong gesture before the 10th day of action on Tuesday

The use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows the adoption of a text without a vote but exposes the government to a motion of censure, is increasingly contested. Two motions were rejected on the text of the pensions, including one with 9 votes.

“Available to the social partners”

Elisabeth Borne would also like “put calm” with the unions, saying to their « disposition » to meet them on other sites than that of pensions, disputed for ten weeks in the street.

“I am also at the disposal of the social partners. We have to find the right path: are these bilateral meetings, an inter-union? We need to calm down. And that we can resume work on all these sites. hardship, professional retraining etc., said the Prime Minister.

Elisabeth Borne will receive parliamentary groups and political parties the week of April 3

In this regard, the head of government has provided a slot in her agenda to possibly receive trade union organizations and employers’ organizations in the week of April 10. On pensions, she recalls that the reform has been adopted and will “follow his path” up to the Constitutional Council, which will give an opinion, after which the President of the Republic “must enact the law”as provided for in the Constitution.