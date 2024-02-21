Elon Musk affirms that a patient with a brain implant already uses his mind

Musk’s neurotechnology startup last month installed its first brain implant in a human being, an experiment that turned out to be a success, the also owner of the social network X said Monday.

“It appears that the patient has fully recovered (from the implantation) without adverse effects,” Musk said in an interview broadcast on his platform, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition, he is able to “move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,” he revealed.

“We try to make as many button presses as possible come from thought,” the tycoon added. “You want to have, obviously, more than just two buttons.”

Neuralink’s technology works through a device the size of five stacked coins that is placed inside the human brain through invasive surgery.

The “start-up”, co-founded by Musk in 2016, aims to build direct communication channels between the brain and computers.

The company’s ambition is to enhance human capabilities, treat neurological disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Parkinson’s and, perhaps one day, achieve a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

Musk is not the only one trying to advance this field, officially known as brain-computer interface research.

After several delays, the tycoon would have tried to join forces with the implant developer Synchron.

That company, based in Australia, implanted its first device in a US patient in July 2022.

Source: AFP.