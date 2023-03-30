Elon Musk overtakes Obama and is now the most followed person on Twitter

O Entrepreneur Elon Musk, leader of Tesla, SpaceX and also Twitter, has become the most followed person on Twitter, effectively surpassing the number of followers of former US President Barack Obama.

At the time of publication of this piece, Elon Musk had 133,072,262 followers on his page, while Obama lagged behind with 133,043,246 followers.

It should be remembered that, in addition to having acquired Twitter at the end of last year, Elon Musk has also been sharing most of the news from the respective companies for some time through his personal page on the social network.

Also note that Musk shares posts on Twitter much more often than Obama, with the Twitter CEO also taking the opportunity to share ‘memes’ and interact more often with followers.

