Elon Musk prepares to meet China's prime minister

March 31, 2023

A Reuters is reporting on news that Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter leader Elon Musk is due to travel to China to meet the country’s prime minister and second member of the Chinese Communist Party, Li Qiang. .

The information was advanced by two people close to the matter, indicating that the trip could take place in early April. However, this visit is dependent on Li Qiang’s availability.

It should be remembered that Tesla is Tesla’s second largest market, so it is not surprising that Musk wants to maintain good relations with China’s leadership.

