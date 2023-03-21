Elon Musk sets up an automatic poop emoji response for all Twitter press requests

Elon Musk sets up an automatic poop emoji response for all Twitter press requests

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 21, 2023

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has established an automatic poop emoji for all press requests made to the company by the media.

According to a report published on the website of the Daily Maila tweet from Musk about emoji auto-responding to press emails sparked a frustrated response from some users on the social network.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *