Elon Musk sets up an automatic poop emoji response for all Twitter press requests

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has established an automatic poop emoji for all press requests made to the company by the media.

According to a report published on the website of the Daily Maila tweet from Musk about emoji auto-responding to press emails sparked a frustrated response from some users on the social network.

“[email protected] now auto-responds with (the poop emoji)”, tweeted the also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

The report adds an example of a press request to Twitter and the curious response.

Twitter (DailyMail)

An emoji with history

The report recalls that in May 2022, Musk responded to a tweet from then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal with the emoji alone.. Some interpreted this as a criticism of Agrawal’s remarks about tackling bots on the platform.

Twitter had filed the tweet as part of a lawsuit alleging that Elon Musk had “breached his obligations” under the purchase agreement that was filed when he agreed to take over the platform.

On the controversy, Musk said on Friday that will make public the long-secret algorithm for recommending tweets. The code used to recommend suggested posts to users will go ‘open source’ at the end of March.

“People will find out a lot of silly stuff, but we’ll fix problems as soon as they’re found!”, he stressed.

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… https://t.co/uxxJe3RT36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Musk argued that the recommendation algorithm used on Twitter is too complicated and not fully understood within the company: “We’re developing a simplified approach to deliver more compelling Tweets, but it’s still a work in progress.”.