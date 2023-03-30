Elon Musk wants to stop AI research: That’s behind it

30.03.2023 Barbara Wimmer

Not all AI experts think much of stopping development. There could be other interests at play as well.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved tremendously in recent months. Text generators like ChatGPT can answer and even program more and more questions. AI images from Midjourney & Co now look deceptively real. Personalities such as the Pope or politicians can be depicted in situations that never happened, such as wrapped in a white quilted coat. In an open letter, high-ranking tech experts, including Elon Musk, have now spoken out in favor of temporarily stopping the development of AI until there are ideas on how best to regulate it. But what exactly is behind it and why is Elon Musk afraid of AI? The futurezone answers the most important questions about this. What exactly is in the open letter?

A halt to AI development is demanded for anyone whose AI tools are as powerful as ChatGPT. In a 6-month “pause for thought” it should be clarified which security standards have to be created for the technology. Who signed the letter?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak signed the letter, which was initiated by the non-profit institute Future of Life, as did numerous software developers working on AI. However, not all researchers have signed. The chief developer at Facebook’s parent company Meta, Yann LeCun, thinks nothing of the letter. Other high-ranking software and AI experts were also critical. Around 1,400 people have signed the letter so far. So far, there has been no reaction from US politicians or from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Why is Elon Musk of all people afraid of AI?

The Tesla founder first publicly stated in 2014 that you have to be very careful with AI. At that time he already rated them as “more dangerous than nuclear weapons”. Above all, Musk fears a “superintelligence” and advocates regulation of the technology from the start. What else could Musk want to achieve with his signature?

Musk co-founded and co-funded the AI ​​nonprofit OpenAI, which is behind the texting tool ChatGPT, when it was still a nonprofit. However, he left later when Microsoft announced its investment and the structure of OpenAI was changed towards profit orientation. He also criticized that nothing was left of the “Open” in “OpenAI” and the source code had been closed. It is therefore conceivable that there are also strategic reasons behind his signature. Musk might want to slow down OpenAI for the time being. According to one Report of the “Wirtschaftswoche” Musk is said to have hired the AI ​​expert Igor Babuschkin from the TU Dortmund, who had worked in the past for both OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind, to gather the “best AI experts” so that they could ” many freedoms” to work on AI projects. According to the report, Musk should aim for exactly the opposite of what is now being called for in the open letter: Less regulation and more openness in development. Does Musk have anything to do with the Future of Life Institute?

Musk is as official advisor to this institute listed. The “Future of Life” institute is also known as a link for the so-called “Longtermism” movement. Longtermism is an ethical attitude that regards improvements in the distant future as a moral priority and ignores real threats, such as the climate crisis, or sees them as less urgent. Sea one Spiegel report This school of thought is mainly propagated and financed by Silicon Valley billionaires, such as Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz or crypto financier Sam Bankman-Fried. Many of the names who signed the open letter can be assigned to this school of thought. The “Future of Life” institute also appears in the Spiegel report. The official Mission according to the institute founded in 2015, it is “steer transformative technology toward life benefits and away from extreme large-scale risks”.

What do other AI experts say about the letter?

According to computer and AI expert Arvind Narayanan from Princeton University, the open letter further fuels the hype surrounding AI. So he just sees it as a huge PR stunt. “This also makes it more difficult to address the real, already existing problems of AI. I think that if they are now regulated and not society, it would be the companies that would benefit the most.” scribe Narayanan. What are the most pressing dangers with AI generators?

With AI systems, fake news can easily be generated, which are then spread unchecked. This point is listed first in the open letter. However, Narayanan does not see the biggest problem in the creation of fake news, but in the subsequent distribution via other channels. The letter also addresses the danger that countless people could soon lose their jobs due to AI. According to latest estimate from Goldman Sachs up to 300 million jobs in Europe and the USA could become obsolete. However, this danger is more of a medium-term threat, and many jobs will not disappear entirely, but will change as a result of AI.

The letter also addresses non-existent dangers caused by a uncontrollability of the system could arise which appears to be possible in the future. Naranayan criticizes that real existing dangers are swept under the carpet. From his point of view, these are about risks Cybersecurity. The tools could be used, for example, to steal personal data or company internals. In addition to the security risks, there is also the problem that researchers currently cannot rely on itthat they can adequately examine AI models. Obtaining reliable results takes time. However, if a new version is released every few months and the old version is abandoned, the AI ​​developments cannot be scientifically examined in parallel.