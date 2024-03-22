Elton John and Bernie Taupin honored by Library of Congress

WASHINGTON.- Sir Elton John and the lyricist Bernie Taupin were honored with the prestigious Award Gershwin to the Popular Song of the Library of Congress, for a musical legacy in harmony with his philanthropy, especially with the Elton John Foundation against AIDS.

If you are successful, you have to give back. “That was my mantra in 1980 when I got sober, and it’s been my mantra ever since,” John told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Accompanied by Taupin and dressed in a resplendent pink suit, John, who celebrates his 76th birthday on March 25, also gave his take on the enduring appeal of his music.

The songs last because they cover different territories. Philadelphia Freedom it’s not like Burn Down the Missiony Daniel it’s not like Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting“said the British artist.

“Our palette is full of color,” added Taupin.

The evening’s entertainment was a variety of musical styles performed by renowned artists including Garth Brooks, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and host Billy Porter. A televised version will air April 8 on PBS.

Premio Gershwin-AP.jpg Library of Congress 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song recipients Elton John and Bernie Taupin surrounded by artists performing at the tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. AP/Kevin Wolf

Metallica performs Elton John songs

Metallica set the stage on fire with a powerful performance of Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding from John’s popular album Goodbye Yellow Brick Roadigniting the atmosphere with its high-octane energy.

After a moving performance of Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest WordGarth Brooks, who has also been awarded the Gershwin Prize, raised his hat triumphantly, eliciting a thunderous standing ovation from the audience.

Brandi Carlile enchants with her interpretation of Madman Across the Waterand the audience swayed to Maren Morris’s captivating performance of I Guess Thats Why They Call It the Blues.

Last year’s honoree, Joni Mitchell, took the stage alongside Lennox and Carlile for a performance of Im Still Standing. At the end of the night, four illustrious Gershwin Award winners shared the spotlight as John and Taupin joined Mitchell and Brooks on stage.

Elton John re con Bernie Taupin-AP.jpg Elton John laughs with Bernie Taupin, left, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, right, during the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert honoring John and Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 2024, in Washington. AP/Kevin Wolf

Gabriel

Perhaps the most energetic performance of the night was that of Jacob Lusk of the group Gabriels, who turned in a dynamic performance of Bennie and the Jetscaptivating the crowd, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sen. Tim Scott, bringing them to their feet swaying and singing.

Before Lennox took over The Border Song, praised John’s unwavering commitment to the fight against AIDS, describing it as immeasurable.

He seems to be very comfortable with his fame and has used it in a way that has made huge global differences in really significant areas… HIV and AIDS is a huge challenge. And yet, Elton has done it and continues to do it, saving lives, Lennox said on the red carpet.

Following the honor by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, John delighted the audience with a three-song performance, featuring Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting y Your Songwith Taupin at his side next to the piano.

Created in 2007, the Gershwin Prize has previously celebrated icons such as Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and Carole King.

FUENTE: AP