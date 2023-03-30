Emergency report: 116 cases of fatal violence in 2022

New statistics from the Crime Prevention Council (Brå) show that there were 116 cases of fatal violence in Sweden in 2022, which is three more than the previous year.

The report shows that the total amount of fatal violence has increased, and that there has been an increase in fatal violence involving the use of firearms. In 2022, firearms were used in 63 of the 116 confirmed cases of fatal violence, an increase of 14 percentage points from 2021.

Fatal violence in couples is decreasing

However, the fatal violence in a couple relationship decreased, which in 2022 amounted to 10 cases – to be compared with 19 cases in 2021, writes Brå on its website.

– Fatal violence in a close couple relationship is a numerically small category, which means that the results can vary quite a lot from year to year. Therefore, the annual changes should be interpreted with caution, says Jan Lundbeck, statistician at Brå.

Regional differences

Of the metropolitan regions, the largest increase in fatal violence was measured in the police region south. There, cases increased from 18 to 30 last year, while the number of reported cases decreased in the Stockholm police region, writes Brå.

The text is updated