Emil Lindholm WRC2 runner-up in his first Mexico rally – after the competitors’ problems: “It was about avoiding mistakes”

The first WC rally in Mexico resulted in a second place for Emil Lindholm in the WRC2 class. In the main class, Toyota narrowly missed the double victory.

Ingåsonen Lindholm took home the closing power stage of the Mexican WC rally in the WRC2 class.

The Skoda driver rose to second place during Sunday’s first stage. The distance to leader Gus Greensmith had already grown large, and it was not diminished by Lindholm’s miss on the day’s second – and rally’s third last – special stage.

– I made an amateur mistake and turned off the car at an intersection. When you drive at such a high altitude, you must not let the car run at such low revs as I did, Lindholm said in the TV interview.

In the end, Greensmith was 32.9 seconds faster. Several other drivers had technical problems, such as third Oliver Solberg, who ended the rally with three cylinders.

– The end result was actually at the level we were looking for. But you have to admit that it turned out like this thanks to other people’s problems. This is a rally where you have to avoid mistakes, reminded Lindholm.

Rovanperä fyra

In the main class, five drivers made it through the entire gravel rally without major problems. Toyota’s Sébastien Ogier was in a class of his own, but the battle for second place became more intense.

It ended with Toyota missing out on a double victory, as Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville relegated Elfyn Evans to third place by four tenths.

– I’m still shaking – it was so exciting. Not only our way to victory, but also the fight for second place, says stable manager Jari-Matti Latvala.

– We have not used to be strong in these conditions, so this was proof that we succeeded in the development work.

Kalle Rovanperä finished in fourth place and was close to two minutes behind Ogier. Esapekka Lappi drove out of the lead early on Saturday.