Emily Ratajkowski grabs Harry Styles: Ex Olivia is freaking WILD

Sisters before Misters!

However, one thing doesn’t quite seem to stick to THE girls’ code: Hollywood’s super hottie Emily Ratajkowski (31). die recently grabbed musician Harry Styles (29). The two kissed unrestrainedly in Tokyo (Japan) in front of a van. And are promptly photographed.

One did not like the scenes at all: Harry’s ex Olivia Wilde (39). She posed smiling next to Emily at the Vanity Fair Oscar party less than two weeks ago – as a friend.

An insider reveals „DailyMail“: “Olivia and Emily were friends. This is a clear fraud.” Emphasis on “were”. Oops.

On March 12, they were still together: Emily and Olivia. A week later, Harry got some pretty heartfelt kisses Foto: WireImage for Vanity Fair

The relationship between 39-year-old Olivia and Harry has been over since November 2022. But as the saying goes: You don’t get in the box with your girlfriend’s ex! Wilde and Styles were a couple for around two years. So the relationship was serious.

A source continued on the smooch news, “Olivia doesn’t want to get sucked into this shit, she doesn’t want to look back on her life either. She is now focused on her career and her children and is not wasting her energy on them.”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were a couple for two years before they separated Foto: GC Images

A little consolation for the mother of two children (father is “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis): The network is currently speculating whether Harry is involved with the action as disgusting smooch has outed. The fans agree: the kiss, which the British “Daily Mail” showsdidn’t even look that appetizing.

Emily Ratajkowski: New month – new friend

There is also a lot of gossip about the supermodel. After her marriage to ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (36) broke up after four years of marriage and their son Sylvester Apollo (2) (HE is said to have cheated on her), it seems Emily to let off steam quite a bit and, above all, not to want to commit.

In October 2022, the 31-year-old was still kissing in New York. The lucky one: DJ Orazio Rispo (35).

In November Emily preferred to give her attention to comedian Pete Davidson (29) after his relationship with Kim Kardashian went down the drain. They attended a New York Knicks basketball game together and hugged outside Emily’s New York apartment.

Pete Davidson and Emily at the New York Knicks game Foto: JAMIE SQUIRE/Getty Images via AFP

Mhhh, it was probably better with DJ Orazio Rispo. She went back to him. Photographers photographed the two in December.

But how was that? Only goulash tastes good warmed up? Emily probably remembered that too and started her new year with a new man: actor Eric André (39).

Together they spent cozy hours on the Cayman Islands, admired (as they did with Pete) the New York Knicks and posted even took nude photos together on Valentine’s Day in February.

Now in March it’s probably the turn of heartthrob Harry Styles. Let’s see how long this turtleneck lasts.