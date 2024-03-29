Emissions standards for trucks approved in the US

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday approved strict emissions standards for heavy trucks, buses and other large vehicles, a move that officials say will help reduce some major sources of gases. greenhouse, one of the factors of global warming.

The new rules, which affect the 2027 to 2032 models, will avoid up to 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases over the next three decades and will mean net benefits worth $13 billion in the form of fewer hospitalizations, lost days of work and deaths, the EPA detailed.

The new standards will benefit about 72 million people in the United States who live near highways used by trucks and other heavy vehicles and suffer a disproportionate amount of air pollution, according to the agency.

“Heavy duty vehicles are essential for transporting goods and services across the country and keeping our economy moving. They also contribute significantly to pollution from the transportation sector, emissions that fuel climate change and worsen air quality in too many American populations,” said EPA Chief Michael Regan.

“Reducing emissions from our heavy vehicles means cleaner air and less pollution. It means safer and more prosperous populations. It means lower fuel and maintenance costs for truck owners and drivers. And it means healthier Americans,” Regan stressed.

A week ago, the EPA announced new emissions standards for passenger vehicles. Those rules relax tailpipe limits proposed last year, but are closer to the strict standards put forward by the EPA for 2032 model years.

The auto industry will be able to meet the limits if 56% of 2032 sales are electric vehicles along with at least 13% hybrids or other partially electric vehicles, according to the EPA.

The standard for trucks is more complex, as it projects a range of electric vehicles or other non-traditional sales, depending on the type of vehicle and its use, the agency said. For example, 30% of specialized heavy-duty trucks and 40% of “day cab” trucks should have zero emissions by 2032, the EPA explained.

Meanwhile, sales of electric vehicles needed to meet the new rules have begun to slow. The auto industry cited reduced sales in objecting to standards introduced by the EPA in April last year and which are a crucial part of President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce emissions.

Source: AP