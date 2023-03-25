Emma cuts the price of her bedding with up to -40% on mattresses, beds and pillows

Mattress, bed, pillow, etc. If you are looking for bedding at a bargain price, go to Emma. The brand offers up to -40% reduction on many products. We tell you everything below.

Looking for premium bedding at a discount? Take advantage of Emma’s Sleep Week to benefit from discounts of up to -40% on a wide selection of products such as mattresses, beds and pillows.

And good news, at Emma’s, Sleep Week doesn’t last 7 days, but 14 days! It is therefore valid from March 13 to 27 (inclusive).

Dream nights for a reduced price at Emma

Among all the proposed offers, we have selected the following:

To help you equip yourself easily, Emma also offers complete packs for top bedding in a single order. The brand offers you:

Among all these offers, there are several best-sellers at Emma such as the Original Emma mattress which is the best-selling mattress in France or the Hybrid Emma mattress which has already won 7 awards across Europe. The brand also offers its Original Emma shape memory pillows with customizable height for the happiness of your cervical.

To take advantage of these offers and many more for Sleep Week, go to Emma’s before March 27th (included).

This article is a sponsored post offered by Emma.