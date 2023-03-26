Emmanuel Macron and Mohammed bin Salman “welcomed the dynamism of their bilateral relationship”

During a telephone interview, “the two leaders welcomed the dynamism of their bilateral relationship”, in particular “the deepening of cooperation in the field of economy and culture”, indicated the Elysée.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed strengthening their defense and energy cooperation on Sunday and reiterated their determination to “work together” to help Lebanon.

They “also discussed the areas in which this cooperation could be further strengthened, particularly with regard to defense and energy issues”, added the French presidency.

“Working together to help bring Lebanon out of the crisis”

They also “shared their concern about the situation in Lebanon and reiterated their determination to work together to help bring the country out of the deep crisis it is going through,” said the Elysee.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been plunged into a deep economic crisis blamed by a large part of the population on the mismanagement, corruption, negligence and inertia of a ruling class in place for decades.

The political crisis in Lebanon is aggravating the situation, the deputies failing to agree to elect a new President of the Republic since November. The country is led by a resigning government with reduced powers.

Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the decision of Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore their diplomatic relations, stressing its “importance for regional stability”.

Relations between the two Middle Eastern heavyweights have been strained for decades due to religious rivalry and a struggle for influence in the region.