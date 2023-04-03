Emmanuel Macron expected in Hauts-de-Seine this Tuesday with autistic children

The President of the Republic will attend football training in Clamart in which autistic children will participate. He will then discuss with speakers and children from the “Onze de Légende” project.

Emmanuel Macron will attend football training in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine) on Tuesday in which autistic children will participate, as part of Olympic and Paralympic week in schools, the Elysée announced on Monday.

The President of the Republic is expected at 6:15 p.m. at the Stade de la Plaine de Clamart, where he will have discussions with speakers and children from the “Onze de Légende” project, “which promotes integration through football and which has made the subject of a documentary last year,” said the Elysée.

The training which the Head of State will attend will bring together “children with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and neurotypical children”, that is to say not presenting this type of disorder.

In addition to Olympic week, this trip will also take place “two days after World Autism Awareness Day,” said the Elysée Palace, which wishes to “highlight the remarkable work of the ‘Legendary Eleven’ initiative”.