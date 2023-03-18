Emmanuel Macron says he is worried about the “social and security situation” in Mayotte

The French president spoke with Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the Elysee Palace reported.

Emmanuel Macron expressed, on Saturday March 18, “his concern about the social and security situation in Mayotte”, during an interview with the President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, reported the Elysée. The two heads of state are “agreed to continue cooperation in the fight against illegal immigration, both in terms of deportation and prevention of departures”according to a press release.

Many African and Comorian migrants attempt each year clandestinely to reach Mayotte, half of whose population is foreign. Since 2019, the French State has considerably increased its means of combating this illegal immigration, with in particular the continuous presence at sea of ​​interceptor boats and aerial surveillance. On a visit to Mayotte in December, the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, expressed his desire to strengthen the fight.

Azali Assoumani took the helm of the African Union (AU) a month ago, for which Emmanuel Macron took him “felicitated”. “The two presidents insisted on their common desire to continue implementing the agenda resulting from the Europe-Africa summit of February 2022”, continues the Elysée. This summit ended with a desire to rebuild the partnership between Europe and Africa to face the common challenges of the two continents, particularly in terms of ecological transition, with an investment package of more than 150 billion euros. euros.