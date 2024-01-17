Emmy Awards record minimum audience record with 4.3 million viewers

LOS ANGELES.- The nostalgic awards gala Emmy on January 15 recorded the worst audience record of the ceremony with just 4.3 million viewers, reported the Fox television station in charge of broadcasting in the United States.

The so-called television Oscars, which are traditionally held in September but were postponed to January due to the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood last year, were hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson.

Anthony Anderson-Emmy-AP.jpg Host Anthony Anderson at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. AP/Chris Pizzello

After four months of waiting, a swarm of stars were present on the lavish red carpet of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Successionthe HBO hit that said goodbye with its final season, The Bearwhich follows the ups and downs of a restaurant in Chicago, and Rowabout the complicated relationship between two strangers after a traffic fight, swept the awards.

The gala abounded in entertainment by including historical stars from the most famous American television series.

But despite the nostalgic trip with the cast of hits like Los soprano, Grey’s Anatomy, Cheers, Ally McBealamong others, the ceremony did not dominate the preference of viewers.

Fox noted that this was the first time that the Emmy Awards were broadcast at the same time as an American Football League playoff game.

The figures for the 75th edition represent a drop of 27% compared to the 2022 ceremony, which totaled 5.9 million viewers, marking a second consecutive year of decline.

The awards had recovered in 2021, after the previous year’s virtual gala called pandEmmys, broadcast from an empty theater and in which the stars accepted their awards at home from delivery people wearing protective suits made of toxic material.

The Emmys are not the only awards to suffer to win back the audiences, and according to specialists the change of date, which left the ceremony in the middle of the Hollywood awards season, could have been counterproductive by taking away focus and publicity. .

FUENTE: AFP