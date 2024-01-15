Emotional welcome of a girl to her Cuban grandparents in the United States

An emotional welcome from a girl to her Cuban grandparents in the United States has moved many Internet users on social networks.

After a year and five months without being by his mother’s sidea young woman who goes by the name Aschly Celin on Facebook, was finally able to welcome her and her husband to US territory, but it was her little daughter who stole the moment.

In the videos that appear on the networks you can see the little girl who could not control the excitement of knowing that in a few minutes she would see her grandparents.

When he finally saw them at the end of the hallway, he ran away with exclamations and He threw himself into his grandmother’s arms.while their cries of “grandpa” were heard.

What came next is repeated over and over again in these reunions, mother and daughter hugging between tears of emotion and happinessbecause the pain and longing are already behind us. The family reunited again.

Captura Facebook / Aschly Celin

“I am completely happy, everyone who knows me knows the beautiful relationship I have with my mother. “She and I have always been one and it was a year and five months without her hug, without having her by my side because even though I spent 17 years in Italy for more than five months, I never went without having her by my side,” Aschly wrote in one of his posts on Facebook.

Captura Facebook / Aschly Celin

“This is a beginning of the year full of perspectives to fulfill but the first one was that and it is fulfilled thanks to God and everything that can surround me,” said the young woman.

The networks also witnessed the first sunday with family that you enjoyed this weekend.

Captura Facebook / Aschly Celin

It is enough to see the little one’s smile to know that her happiness is now complete.