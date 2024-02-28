Emotional welcome to a Cuban after arriving in the US with humanitarian parole

Family and friends of Cuban Ever Luis Diez Crespo gave him a warm welcome upon arriving in the United States through the humanitarian parole program.

Journalist Mario J Pentón stated on his networks that Diez Crespo “is a Cuban boy who is very loved in the WhatsApp groups for how much he helped” people in need on the island.

In the video you can see the moment he arrives at the airport and is greeted with hugs and laughter by his loved ones.

Like him, several Cubans have earned the affection of many unknown people after helping to establish humanitarian aid networks amid the shortcomings faced by the country’s population.

Several of them have even been persecuted by the regime, as is the case of the Cuban activist Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia, and more recently Yamilka Laffita, focused on the search for medicines for patients affected by the shortage of medicines on the island.

In 2023 more than 67,000 Cubans arrived in the United States thanks to the humanitarian wordsaccording to updated statistics from the United States Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In general, until the end of December, 327,000 migrants, including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, arrived legally to the United States, within the framework of this initiative of the Joe Biden Administration.