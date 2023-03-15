Empeora reproductive health of women in Syria

Damascus, Syria.- The conflict in Syria and the attacks on hospitals have had a “disproportionate impact” on the reproductive health of women and girls in the northwestern part of the country at war, under rebel control, according to a report published this month .

“Sweet years of impunity for attacks on health care have exacerbated a crisis in sexual and reproductive health in Syria”, said Houssam al-Nahhas, co-author of the study, disseminated by four organizations.

The report was possible thanks to the help of several groups, including the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Doctors for Human Rights.

“The fundamental right to health -including being able to safely give birth, bring a new life to the world- has been routinely violated in northwest Syria, where many bombs have fallen on hospitals”, he added.

The devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria last month accelerated “the collapse of the fragile health system” in the area, according to the text.

An increase in displacement and damage to precarious health infrastructure “probably will have an impact on 148,000 embarrassed women, 37,000 of which will give birth in the next three months”, details the report, based on data from the UN.

For the person responsible for Syria on IRC, Tanya Evans, the studio shows “the disproportionate impact that the conflict continues to have on women and girls in northwest Syria”.