Employee records discussion with boss and video goes viral “labor mistreatment”

In Mexico, according to the WHO, work stress affects the health of 75 percent of workers.

Data from said organization indicate that Mexico is the first place worldwide in work stress.

At present, the new generations are the ones that have emphasized the importance of mental health.

Once again, TikTok is the social network through which the discussion between an employee and her boss has gone viral, exposing several key points of what can be classified as “workplace abuse.”

We live in a moment in history in which social networks are not only a space for entertainment and leisure, but also represent a highly effective communication platform.

From its beginnings, with Facebook and Twitter, it was clear that the way people interact would change over the years, but, more than that, it could already be predicted that the way people interact would also change. relate to their environment or social context.

To mention an example, today, it is thanks to this type of platform that people can find out in real time everything that happens in their environment, as happened with the recent war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as with other events that have marked life on the planet in recent years.

In this context, it is good to remember the fact that at the end of 2022, The number of users with Internet access has already exceeded five billion, of which just over 4.7 billion are attached to social networks constantly interacting with each other.

While it is true that the Meta platform, Facebook, and Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, are the ones that started the great social media revolution as such, current times dictate that, in terms of communication, video platforms are the ones that lead in popularity.

Employee records discussion with boss and video viralizes “labor mistreatment”

All of the above arises from a video that, for a few days, has gone viral after capturing the moment in which an employee has a discussion with her boss, exposing some actions that can be classified as “labor mistreatment” .

However, in addition to showing part of that discussion, the young woman in charge of sharing the videos on her TikTok account, recounts that she even received several messages after the case went viral:

For a few years now, the new generations have been promoting initiatives and values ​​where what is sought is to ponder the importance of mental health. In that sense, the study Ipsos Global Health Monitor 2022 points out that, in Latin America, the issue of mental health has become one of the most urgent to deal with in various sectors; however, according to what Ipsos points out, in the context of Latin America, Mexico is the one with the lowest percentage (15 percent) in terms of its initiatives to address said issue.

In fact, Mexico is the first place worldwide in work stress, according to the WHO.

