Empowerment and beauty stand out in the new Carolina Herrera collection

NEW YORK.- “Beauty is power”, is the message that Wes Gordon, the designer from the house Carolina Herrera in the coleccin of almost sixty models presented within the framework of the new york fashion week before an unconditional public.

Faithful to the image of the house created by the Venezuelan Carolina Herrera in 1981, the 35-year-old American designer opts in his new autumn collection for simplified, precise and clean silhouettes, for ruffles on both sleeves and skirts, or sleeves. puffed and embroidered.

Carolina Herrera Collection The Carolina Herrera collection models during Fashion Week, Monday, February 12, 2024, in New York. AP/Mary Altaffer

“I always look for elegance, craftsmanship, embellishment and perfect detail,” he announced on the business card that each attendee found on their chair under a pink peony.

There was no shortage of classics that make the New York house unmistakable: pencil or ruffled skirts or skinny or wide black pants with a white blouse, puffed or ruffled sleeves, strapless dresses, black and white checked suits or suits with inspired sleeves. in Japanese kimonos with a lot of volume sewn at a point on the upper part that gives the press the volume of an architectural piece.

Wes Gordon’s stamp

But where he has left his mark the most in the six years he has been at the helm of the New York house Wes Gordon is in the colors, leading it to leave the basics such as black, white and brown to combine blocks of red or navy blue with blacks, pinks, yellows, denims and flowers to dress a woman: “without shyness, powerful and confident and who loves clothes,” he explained to AFP.

His creations are: “a balance of drama between color and color combination in prints and embroidery and precision and discipline in cutting,” he summarizes at the end of the show, held on the 41st floor of a building in Wall. Street with an impressive view of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan Island in the background, with music by Rosala and Beyonc.

“Obsessed with every step of this process,” the American designer’s ultimate goal is to pursue elegance and interpret what elegance and beauty mean in 2024, in the same vein that has made the New York house recognizable since its inception.

In total, she presented 58 proposals for this fall collection, in a packed room that was attended by Anne Wintour, director of the American edition of Vogue magazine, actresses Demi Moore and Diane Kruger and an army of influencers, such as the Chilean Sofia Stitchkin, who said that her hair had stood up from so much beauty, as she told AFP.

In addition to the catwalk, the room became a parallel parade with the brand’s models worn by its fans.

Nor was the founder of the house Carolina Herrera missing, who has left the creative part completely in the hands of the designer. “She trusts me and we have a wonderful relationship,” explains Gordon, who claims that she saw his creations for the first time like the rest of the public.

