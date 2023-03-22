Endure traffic lights, unravel knots: why Scholz doesn't hit the table

Endure traffic lights, unravel knots: why Scholz doesn’t hit the table

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 22, 2023

In the cabinet meeting the day after, the Green Vice Chancellor’s statements are not an issue. At most, in the one-on-one talks at the informal pre-meeting that Olaf Scholz introduced to strengthen the team spirit, which supposedly still exists, but which the public is hearing less and less about. According to one participant, what is striking this Wednesday is that all members of the government make a special effort to be friendly.

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus

Never were reliable information more important

Heavily reduced advertising
in the daily mirror app

Exclusive content for
Tagesspiegel Plus readers

Without risk:
Cancellable at any time

Already a digital subscriber? Login here

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *