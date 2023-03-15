Energy aid: This is how students get the one-off payment

Essen.

After a long delay, students can now apply for the one-time payment of 200 euros. The high demand is forcing the application platform to its knees.

Finally the time has come. After a six-month waiting period, students and technical school students can now apply for the 200 euro energy price flat rate. In September 2022, the federal government had already agreed on the special payment in view of the rapidly increasing energy costs. But while millions of workers and pensioners have already received their one-time payment, young people have had to wait a long time.

In NRW, around 750,000 students and thousands of technical students are entitled to the support, nationwide there are around 3.5 million people. “The student budget is sewn to the brim, and now this seam threatens to tear. The price increases for energy and groceries are having an impact on the students,” says Prof. Beate Schücking, President of the German Student Union, describing the situation.

Web pages overloaded at startup

Apparently, tens of thousands of young people have been waiting for the starting signal for the package because the Internet platform “www.einmahlzahlug200.de“ as well as the BundID page, through which the procedure is processed, were already completely overloaded at the start. Anyone who tried it got the message: “Due to high demand, this website is temporarily unavailable”.

Before the beneficiaries can get their money, they have to go through a cumbersome procedure: In order to submit an application, you have to create a BundID account on the platform mentioned. To do this, you need an ID card with an online function (eID) and an associated app with which you can read the ID documents, such as the “ID App2”. Alternatively, registration also works with an Elster certificate or by entering a user name and password.













Students are angry

But that’s not all: An access code is also required, which is sent by the university or training center. Only then can students, trainees and technical students access the application form on the website. If the application is approved, you will receive a confirmation via email. The money will then be transferred.





Too late, too little, too complicated, too uncertain – many young people are annoyed by the cumbersome application process. The nationwide alliance “Nonpayment200” from the Pirate Party and student representatives speaks of a “total failure” and “declaration of bankruptcy” by the federal government. “Even before the crisis, the situation of the students was precarious. Now the need is huge,” says Anne Herpertz, chairwoman of the Pirate Party and initiator of the alliance. The 200 euros have long been priced in.

Time-consuming preparations

Amanda Steinmaus from the Landes-Asten-Treffen NRW also complained about the long waiting time, but sees the energy price flat rate only as an interim solution. “We are demanding a significantly larger one-off payment of 1000 euros and a quick general overhaul of the student loan,” said the student at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

The Federal Ministry of Education defends the time-consuming preparations. First of all, the digital infrastructure and the online platforms had to be set up. “In view of the approximately 3.5 million persons entitled to apply at more than 4000 training institutions, this is a mass procedure that can only be managed by setting up completely digital decision-making processes,” says the ministry. In the case of pensioners, the pension insurance could simply pay out the money in addition to the normal monthly payment, while a completely new procedure had to be set up for students.

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos Order the free political newsletter here, which is published every Tuesday and Friday evening.





Clear edge, clear opinion – that is plain text, the commentary column by Alexander Marinos, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of WAZ. Here you can find all the episodes – and can plain text subscribe as a newsletter.





More articles from this category can be found here: State politics



