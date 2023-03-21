Energy transition at home: German environmental aid is raffling off balcony power plants nationwide and is pushing for a reduction in bureaucracy when it comes to installation and commissioning

German environmental aid registered association

Deutsche Postcode Lotterie supports the initiative and raffle

DUH initiative provides information on the potential of plug-in solar devices for the balcony. Depending on the orientation and angle of use, households can save between 100 and 200 euros a year by using them

DUH is demanding more consumer-friendly framework conditions for purchase, attachment and use from the federal government

Under www.duh.de/balkonkraftwerke/gewinnspiel consumers can take part in the raffle for 10 balcony power plants

The commitment of the German Environmental Aid (DUH) for the energy turnaround at home is entering the next round – with a major information campaign and including a balcony power plant raffle. In view of the worsening climate crisis and the fatal dependence on fossil fuels, the expansion of renewable energies is more important than ever. With a balcony power plant, almost every household can easily become a solar power generator and reduce its climate footprint. In order to fully exploit the potential, the DUH is demanding immediate measures from the federal government to reduce bureaucracy when installing and using balcony power plants. This requires, among other things, a simplification in the approval of landlords, the approval of the Schuko socket as a feed socket, the temporary toleration of counters turning backwards and a simplified registration exclusively with the Federal Network Agency.

Barbara Metz, Federal Director of the DUH: “Balcony power plants are the missing piece of the puzzle to finally get the energy transition into people’s heads and living rooms all over Germany. But many tenants are not yet aware of this simple way of generating energy or are struggling with the purchase. This is exactly where our initiative comes in, which thanks of the participants in the German Postcode Lottery is supported, because although the installation would be uncomplicated in almost every household and three federal states already provide financial support for balcony power plants, there are still far too many bureaucratic hurdles – be it the complicated registration with the network operator, the question to the power socket or the consent of landlords. We will work at all levels to remove all bureaucratic hurdles and call on the federal government to quickly create the legal framework so that consumers will no longer find it difficult to start up.”

In order to reduce uncertainties about the purchase of a balcony power plant, the DUH is giving away ten balcony power plants with immediate effect. All consumers are called upon to www.duh.de/balkonkraftwerke/gewinnspiel to join. The plug-in solar devices can be installed not only on the balcony, but also on the terrace, the roof or an open space. Depending on the orientation and angle of attack, this can save between 100 and 200 euros per household per year at current electricity prices.

The DUH also sets up balcony power plants in its own rooms and documents the construction with video tutorials. She is supported by YouTuber Dr. Andreas Schmitz, who, together with the German Environmental Aid, is committed to simplifying and reducing the bureaucracy of balcony power plants.

The DUH is also planning close cooperation with municipal housing construction companies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony.

With the support of the German Postcode Lottery, many more balcony power plants are to be distributed in residential areas in the coming months.

