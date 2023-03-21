England vs Italy: how to watch it on TV, streaming, lineups, injuries, last games and forecast

Two of the most powerful teams in the world face each other on matchday 1 of group C of Euro 2024 qualifying. The last time these two teams met, Roberto Mancini’s men won 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Ciudad: Naples

Estadio: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Date: Thursday March 23

Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico.

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic

WAS: To be confirmed

SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Napoles / Ivan Romano/GettyImages

Television channel: Movistar +

Live stream: Movistar

Television channel: ESPN Argentina

Live stream: Star+

Television channel: Sky HD

Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Television channel: ESPN Sports

Live stream: ESPN App

Television channel: ESPN

Live stream: Star+

In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Cadena SER, Cadena Cope, Radio Marca and Youtube del Chiringuito de Jugones.

Neither of the two teams arrive with injuries, since only healthy players have entered the call for the selectors.

Robert Mancini

Roberto Mancini/Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Rival

Result

competition

Austria

2-0 D

Friendly

Albania

1-3 V

Friendly

Hungary

0-2 V

Nations League

England

1-0 V

Nations League

Germany

5-2 D

Nations League

Rival

Result

competition

France

1-2 D

world

Senegal

3-0 V

world

Gales

0-3 V

world

USA

0-0 E

world

Iran

6-2 V

world

Broken

Result

competition

Italy vs England

1-0

Nations League

Italy vs England

1-1

Euro Final Round

England vs Italy

1-1

Friendly

Italy vs England

1-1

Friendly

England vs Italy

1-2

World Cup 2014

Italy 2-2 England

