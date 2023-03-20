Enjambre demonstrated its growth and maturity at Vive Latino 2023

Talking about Enjambre at Vive Latino is talking about perseverance, passion for music, love for their fans, but above all a lot, a lot, a lot of work. This edition of the festival represents the 7th time that Enjambre has participated.

And to measure how much the band has grown and advanced, here is a brief account: They have been presented in 6 editions of Vive Latino2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 already on the main stage and with an intermediate schedule (although we remember that it was bursting, but now in 2023 they are one of the stellar bands of the festival. A tireless journey to reach its 7th date.

Enjambre and its 7th presentation at Vive Latino 2023

And well, we launched into the Enjambre show on the Indian stage, and the cold was already getting pretty bad, but that didn’t stop the people who wanted to see the concert that the band from Zacatecas had prepared for the second night of Vive Latino in its edition of 2023.

“I ask you to forgive me for my disappearances” Starting with an acoustic version of “Visita”, people helped sing the vocal of the band, “I want you to come live every day with me”, it sounded throughout the place. People kept getting energy and singing each and every one of the songs of Enjambre. Now the main stage was full of Swarmlisteners, as they refer to their fandom.

Swarm at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Deja Gómez

Songs like “Perpetual Saturday”, “Divergence”, “Cardiac Mania”, “Sweet Solitude” y “We are outsiders” They were also featured on the set and people didn’t stop chanting, there were parts where even the band’s vocalist let people do their thing, and of course people didn’t disappoint.

“Let me see you dance, you make me smile” the main stage of Vive Latino sang in one voice. One after another they released songs that people chanted from start to finish, this was a karaoke in the company of the live band.

Con “life in the mirror” The quiet moment arrived, the Foro Sol was a starry sky, and to complement a “tonight you are the stars”added the vocalist and made everyone go crazy. Right in this song we saw people crying with emotion, others with happiness, and others because it was clear that they were really feeling the song and what it means to their fans. Few fandoms like Swarm.

And Luis Humberto singing with a feeling like never before. They looked excited and proud of everything they have built over the years. A particularly emotional show.

Swarm at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Deja Gómez

Was “Element” the song with which the band from Fresnillo, Zacatecas decided to conclude, accompanied by confetti (which the net looked like a cannon), shouts, applause and a show where both the band and the fans delivered everything.

With a show that was a roller coaster of emotions and feelings, Swarm He gave us a very varied, emotional, and perfect repertoire on his 7th time playing at Vive Latino.

Swarm at Vive Latino 2023 / Photo: Deja Gómez

By: Raúl Ramírez and José Carlos Figueroa

It may interest you