Enjoy your reunion with the public

Mexico City— Alejandro Sanz has no better place to get closer to the public than on stage, which is why his “Sanz en vivo” tour has him ecstatic due to the warm response in Mexico and his upcoming dates in the United States and Latin America.

“This has been a spectacular tour, it has left such a good taste in our mouths for all of us, not only because of the sold outs (fully sold out concerts) but also because of the energy that is created with the people, how it is enjoyed in this country after three years practically without being able to come”, he said about his first performances in Mexico after the pandemic, including one in the capital in which he had the Mexican singer-songwriter Paty Cantú as a star guest, whom he introduced as one of his closest friends, and with who performed the song in English and Spanish “Looking For Paradise”, original by Sanz with Alicia Keys.

His 2023 tour began with two concerts in February at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, which sold out almost immediately, after which he added three dates in March, which were also sold out. Sanz thus added close to 50,000 spectators in the capital alone. The artist awarded with four Grammys and 24 Latin Grammys celebrates 30 years since his debut at the Auditorium and this year he added 53 performances at the venue throughout his career.

To this series of concerts he added dates in the main Mexican cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara, among others.

New dates

Sanz announced this week the dates of his tour for September and October that will take him to US cities such as San Juan in Puerto Rico, Miami, Chicago, Washington, New York, Houston and Los Angeles. Tickets are already on pre-sale since the official sale begins on Friday.

“The first tour we did after the pandemic was to the United States and it was an incredible waste of energy because I think there was so much desire, I think we went out on stage with such enthusiasm that we almost fell on our faces,” he said.

“It is a country that I have been touring for practically more than 20 years, we have been growing little by little, but constantly, countries where at the beginning the Latin industry practically did not exist, music in Spanish was residual. And suddenly look at all the work that has been done during all these years by the industry, the artists, the media, we have managed to create something that in a country like the United States is very important to take into account ” .

He announced that he is considering guests on dates in the United States: “Some guest will appear, I don’t like to plan it a lot because I think it’s nicer to do it spontaneously.”

New track with Danny Ocean

While these concerts arrive, he will launch on March 24 the song “Correcaminos” with the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Danny Ocean, with a video that was filmed in the Mexican desert. The song fuses pop, urban music and the flamenco air of Sanz. It was composed by both artists and produced by Alizz (Rosalía, C. Tangana, Amaia).

“It has been a pleasure working with Danny, Danny is a very talented guy,” said Sanz. The song “talks a bit about that, how in life people like him and me never manage to get caught by the coyote, the coyote of doubts, of uncertainties.”

“Correcaminos” will be part of an EP with three songs that will be available on March 24.

Another possible collaboration that fans are looking forward to is a new song with Shakira, after her now classics “La tortura” and “Te lo agradezco, pero no”. After years of tabloids trying to implicate them in something more than a friendship, Shakira’s separation returned to generate those rumors, which once again Sanz has come out to deny.

“We have been friends for 25 years, and there is nothing more than that, a very beautiful friendship and a good friendship. And it’s like friends, friends count on friends when they need them and nothing more, ”she said. “We’ll probably end up doing something together again, because we understand each other musically too.”

Sanz’s reach in music has expanded of late with mentions of his 1997 anthem “Corazón partío” on Bad Bunny’s “Un verano sin ti”, C. Tangana’s “Nunca estoy”, and Diamante Eléctrico’s “PhD”.

“It’s very good, I take it as a small tribute,” he said smiling. “It’s nice to know that those songs have somehow been a reference in some way for much younger people, that means we’re still here.”